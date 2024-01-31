Pitney Bowes (PBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $758.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 839,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,632,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 738,936 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,548,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 471,172 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

