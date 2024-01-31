Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $3,125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,011,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,176,882.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $3,125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,011,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,176,882.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,104,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $367,309,445. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.56. The stock had a trading volume of 690,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,889. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $289.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

