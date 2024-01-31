Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,367,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL stock traded up $14.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.32. The company had a trading volume of 197,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,499. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.84 and a 200 day moving average of $401.27. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

