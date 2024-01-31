Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. 511,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

