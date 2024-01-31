Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,596 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,165,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,680 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,265,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,978,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,668,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,269,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,957,889 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

