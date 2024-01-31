Pointe Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,771,000 after buying an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,424,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $60.96. 123,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,585. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

