PotCoin Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 61% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $22.03 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00157059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

