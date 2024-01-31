Prom 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.39 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Prom has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $6.92 or 0.00016260 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $126.20 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016643 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.96 or 1.00127407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00192422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.98385021 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $3,640,850.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.