ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 23,119,707 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

