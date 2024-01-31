ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $12.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 23,119,707 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.