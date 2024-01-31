Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.80 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.69.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
