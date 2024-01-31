Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 149,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

