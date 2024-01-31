Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

