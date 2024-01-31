Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.91.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
