Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 864.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 149,417 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 55.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

