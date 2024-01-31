Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
