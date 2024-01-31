Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Marin Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

BMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In related news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

