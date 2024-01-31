Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Lowered by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CNX Resources by 3,621.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CNX Resources by 2,618.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 854,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

