Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Emeren Group Ltd Cut by Northland Capmk (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a report issued on Friday, January 26th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.89. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 377.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 452,902 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 101.3% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,601,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,131,928.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 708,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

