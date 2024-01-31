Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

