Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Boosted by Roth Capital

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

CVE NOU opened at C$2.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$179.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.72. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of C$2.62 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.07).

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

