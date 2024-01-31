Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $179.79 on Monday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

