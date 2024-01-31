Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Issued By Wedbush

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 940,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 428,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,930,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

