Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $139.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

