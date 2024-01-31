Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

