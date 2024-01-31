QUALCOMM (QCOM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM):
- 1/23/2024 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $152.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2024 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2023 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %
QCOM stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.26. 4,709,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 66,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 183,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
