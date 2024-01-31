Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 45,105 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 907.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,105 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 233,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,872. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

