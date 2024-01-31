Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 55,437 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1,780.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,437 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.44. 141,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,945. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

