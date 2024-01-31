Quantbot Technologies LP Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,417 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 1,254,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

