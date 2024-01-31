Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1,573.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,410. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.17 and a 52 week high of $173.55.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

