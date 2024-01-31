Quantbot Technologies LP Has $6.42 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,785 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $548,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 232,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 74.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,287 shares of company stock worth $8,034,089. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,750. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

