Quantbot Technologies LP Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 0.6% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.47. The company had a trading volume of 73,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,357. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.