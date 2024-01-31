Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 723.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,470 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 367,663 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,617,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 522.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

