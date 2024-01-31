Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 591.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,453 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 249,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

