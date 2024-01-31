Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,466 shares during the period. Permian Resources comprises 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,889,000 after purchasing an additional 586,827 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 over the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 644,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.