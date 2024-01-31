Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.03. 94,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,862. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

