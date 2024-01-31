Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 35,533 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

