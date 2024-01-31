Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 71,961 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,961 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of FMC worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in FMC by 66.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. 163,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $133.35.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

