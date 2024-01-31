Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,534. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.