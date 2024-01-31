Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 3,099 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. 2,380,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,259,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

