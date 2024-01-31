Ray Anderson Acquires 30,372 Shares of Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Ray Anderson acquired 30,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £31,586.88 ($40,156.22).

Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Bango PLC has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 269.80 ($3.43). The company has a market cap of £77.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,642.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.07.

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

