Ray Anderson Acquires 30,372 Shares of Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Ray Anderson acquired 30,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £31,586.88 ($40,156.22).
Bango Stock Performance
Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.29) on Wednesday. Bango PLC has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 269.80 ($3.43). The company has a market cap of £77.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,642.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.07.
About Bango
