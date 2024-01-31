Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.24

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.24 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 2080755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.02.

Real Estate Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

