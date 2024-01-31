Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.74 million.

