Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):

1/29/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $317.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $346.00 to $341.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $352.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $274.00 to $312.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $297.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2024 – Sherwin-Williams had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

1/2/2024 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $378.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $295.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2023 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $307.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

