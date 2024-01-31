ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $98.61 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00157090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

