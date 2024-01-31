Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Regal Rexnord has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regal Rexnord to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

NYSE:RRX opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11,000.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

