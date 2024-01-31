Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 591577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
