RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 14.1 %
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
