RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.39.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

