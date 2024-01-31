Rocket Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 21,733 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 135% compared to the average daily volume of 9,265 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,540,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after buying an additional 122,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after buying an additional 490,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $47,544,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

