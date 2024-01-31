Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.32%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $390,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,451,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after purchasing an additional 116,364 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

