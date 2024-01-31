Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Shares Gap Down to $561.57

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $561.57, but opened at $527.48. Roper Technologies shares last traded at $547.43, with a volume of 130,876 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

