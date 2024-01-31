Roth Capital Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

TSE MAG opened at C$12.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.44. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$19.28.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12).

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.