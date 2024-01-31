Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $8.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.95. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,094 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $192,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,138. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

